Is a new gym coming to Angmering?

The owner of a shop in Angmering is seeking permission to convert the building into a commercial gym.

Plans have been submitted to convert Seymour and Lisle hardware store in The Square.

According to documents included with the plans, the gym would offer ‘private training sessions by personal

trainers’.

The new gym would feature 84 square metres of exercise area, two sports massage rooms and an external exercise area.

Arun District Council is expected to rule on the application to change the use of the building before the end of the year.

