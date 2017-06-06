New chairmen elected for Rustington Parish Council

Say hello to the new chairmen of Rustington Parish Council.

At the council’s annual meeting on May 22, councillor Jamie Bennett was elected as chairman of the council for the 2017/2018 civic year.

The 27-year-old joined the parish council in November 2009, and got re-elected in May 2011 and 2015.

He has lived in Rustington since 2007 with his wife Jo, who was born in the village, and he has one son called Elliot.

The new chairman is currently employed by the hospitality company Whitbread as an operations manager for Premier Inn.

He felt that young people should be more interested in their community and have a say on what happens.

When he was elected, Jamie said: “I would like to thank my fellow councillors for electing me as chairman of Rustington Parish Council for the next year.

“I look forward to working with the new vice-chairman, councillor Jon Street, and all of the councillors to ensure Rustington remains a fair and enjoyable village in which to live.”

Jon Street was also elected as vice-chairman of the parish council at the same meeting.

The 39-year-old was elected to the parish council in May 2015.

He is currently a member of the British Army and has been serving for 22 years.

Rustington-born Jon lives in the village with his wife Donna and their two daughters, and has lived there for all of his life – apart from when he is serving overseas.

When elected, Jon thanked his fellow councillors and said: “I am looking forward to the forthcoming year and all that it entails.

“It is truly an honour to work with the new chairman, councillor Jamie Bennett, and I’m sure that we will make a great team to lead the Parish Council.”