New Arun chairman takes office

Arun District Council’s new chairman has taken office – after supporting staff to raise more than £6,000 during his time in office.

A total of £6,340 was raised for 11 charities by staff, supported by outgoing chairman Stephen Haymes.

He handed over the chain of office to Middleton councillor Jacky Pendleton last week.

Mrs Pendleton said: “It’s been a pleasure to work for the past year alongside councillor Haymes as his vice chairman and I’ve been fortunate to have had his guidance and learn the ropes from a master.

“I’m looking forward to my year as chairman, both representing this district at a host of events and meetings as a civic ambassador but also to being a fair and sound chairman of council meetings and matters.”

Councillor Alan Gammon, ward member for Brookfield, in Littlehampton, was elected as vice chairman.