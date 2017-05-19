Natural worlds explored in museum exhibtiions

There is still time to experience Littlehampton Museum’s latest spring exhibitions.

Underground Sussex and The Art of Seaweed Pressing, both of which are open until June 2, examine the natural world.

The Community Gallery is currently home to seaweed pressing by local artist Tricia Johnson.

She will be displaying her collection of botanical work, inspired by Victorian ladies who spent their time collecting, then pressing flowers and seaweed into scrapbooks.

In this art exhibition with a scientific twist, Tricia has used local specimens of seaweed to showcase the beauty of life along our shoreline.

For Underground Sussex, Littlehampton Museum has teamed up with the West Sussex Geological Society to look at the wide range of local minerals and rocks from all around Sussex.

Visitors can discover how the rocks of Sussex were formed, the difference between a rock and a mineral and how people have used local geology to create many of the buildings around Littlehampton today.

There are a huge array of exciting rocks and minerals on display, which have been collected from around the county by the West Sussex Geological Society, on show alongside specimens from the museum’s own collection.

