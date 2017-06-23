Musical procession makes the school run fun

A primary school is encouraging its pupils to take the ‘school run’ more literally by going to school on foot.

On Thursday, a ‘big walk in’ took place, starting from Caffyns Field park in Beach Road, Littlehampton at 8am and finishing at River Beach Primary School.

Families met with their musical instruments to make a noise about walking to school, and a chorus of sounds filled the air during the journey.

Supported by the chairman of the School Community Council, Juliet Harris, the group set off with Lennon on harmonica, Millie, Charlie James and Delilah on percussion and Jonathan, the oldest, keeping an eye on everyone.

Refreshments were provided at school courtesy of the Parent and Teachers’ Association.

Sue Bingham from the school said: “Hopefully early risers around Littlehampton are more aware of the benefits of walking and other school families passing along the route in their cars were given a chance to reflect.”

She said their pupils were ‘good at arriving to school on time’, whether it be by cycling, scooting or walking.

The school also has ‘Park and Stride’ car parks so that parents do a shorter journey and walk the rest of the way.