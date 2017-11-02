Museum receives more royal attention as it welcomes patron

A royal princess has agreed to be patron of an Arundel charity after a visit earlier this year.

Arundel residents were thrilled and honoured when Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra visited Arundel Museum on May 30 this year in order to officially open the Museum Gallery.

But now staff at the museum are delighted to announce that she will join the Duke of Norfolk as one of the two patrons of the museum.

Malcolm Farquharson, chairman of the board of trustees at Arundel Museum, welcomed the announcement.

He said: “The museum has made great strides since opening the new building in 2013 but there is still much to do to ensure that it continues to grow and prosper over the coming years.

“The patronage of Her Royal Highness will help us to achieve this goal and ensure the museum continues to thrive.”

A registered charity the independent Arundel Museum recently won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and it is fast gaining a great reputation for its diverse programme of exhibitions, talks, community projects and events.

The museum is situated in Mill Road opposite the entrance to the famous Arundel Castle.