Mum’s desperate plea to help brave son Tyler

The mum of a seriously unwell teenager who does so much for others is turning to the community for help to get her son the things he badly needs.

Tyler Murphy is currently recovering from his latest major operation.

Tyler Murphy with Ferne Cotton, a patron of his charity Tylers Trust

The 19-year-old, from Barnham, was diagnosed with a brain tumour more than seven years ago, aged 12.

In January 2016, the tumour grew aggressively, causing Tyler to suffer a bleed and since then he has undergone four risky and long operations to try to remove the tumour.

Continual spasms down his left side and difficultly walking means Tyler has had to sleep in a makeshift bed in the family’s living room for around a year.

His mum, Jan Ellis, has been battling to get her son a range of things he now desperately needs – access to a swimming pool to aid his recovery and an electric wheelchair so he can have some independence.

Despite Tyler’s ongoing health problems, the family has never asked for donations before. Instead Tyler, Jan and family and friends have raised funds to help others through Tyler’s Trust, a charity Tyler set up to provide special gift boxes for sick children while they are in hospital.

Writing in her blog, Jan said: “Everyone loves Tyler, he is one of those special people that you can’t help but be inspired by, but like all of us he has days where he finds it hard. As a mother it is so hard watching this amazing young man help others so much and not being able to give him what he needs.

“There are so many things that could help him at the moment which are either not available on the NHS or have immense waiting lists.”

Top of the list is an electric wheelchair - though that alone costs around £5,000.

Jan said: “Tyler had another go in the electric wheelchair that he needs last Thursday and he was a real whizz in it. He went to Costa and bought himself a drink.

“This may not sound like much but to us it is absolutely amazing, it showed just how much independence he will get with this chair.

“The downside is the £5,000 price tag, which is why we are now fundraising.

“He looked so happy and confident in the chair it broke my heart a little not being able to simply say OK let’s get it then.”

With Tyler unable to get up stairs easily, Jan is also asking for help so they can modify their house to give her son his own living accommodation.

She has set up a Crowdfunding page and so far nearly £1,500 of the £35,000 target has been pledged.

Jan said: “We would love to hear from anyone who has any ideas as to how we can fund- raise or that can support us.”

To read more about Tyler and donate to his cause, click here

