Multiple fire crews dispatched to field that was “all alight”

Fire crews were called to Angmering this morning following reports of a field fire.

The fire is located in a field close to Rectory Lane and is believed to have been started accidentally, according to a spokesperson for the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

Crews from Littlehampton, Worthing, Shoreham and Storrington attended the site after the fire service recieved a call at 11:41am. The field is reported to have been “all alight”, according to the spokesperson.

The fire is now under control, though firefighters remain on site.

