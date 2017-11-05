MP visits Amberley school for Autumn Fayre

Nick Herbert, MP for Arundel and South Downs, visited Amberley CE Primary School to help celebrate the school’s Autumn Fayre.

On Friday, October 20, Nick Herbert was given a tour of the school by Jon Gilbert, headteacher, and Ray Jackson, chair of governors. They visited the new classroom which was built during the summer break, and now accommodates the Year Six pupils. Amberley School has recently become a Primary School with the addition of a Year Six form. Mr Jackson discussed the adaptations which will be made to the classroom to provide a full suite of facilities with the school’s visitor

Following the tour of the building, the MP visited the school’s Autumn Fayre organised by the Friends of Amberley School Association (FASA). This year’s event was hosted by Acorn Class and included apple pressing, homebaked goods, and apple bobbing.

Nick Herbert said: “I was pleased to visit the school following the recent changes to its status as a Primary school. The Staff and Governors have clearly worked hard to ensure a smooth transition to accommodate the extra year group. It was also great to see so many children and parents involved in the Autumn Fayre.”