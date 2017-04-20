Motorists warned to expect delays at Comet Corner

West Sussex County Council has issued a statement to warn motorists to expect delays at Comet Corner junction next week.

It explained traffic lights will be in operation at the junction on the A259 in Middleton-on-Sea from Monday as finishing touches are made to an improvement scheme.

The traffic lights will be in place for three days to allow crossing points and the central traffic island to be re-constructed, it added, while the central island will also be widened to allow cyclists to cross.

Disruption is primarily expected, and extra time will be needed for journeys, between the hours of 9am and 3.30pm while the lights are in place, it confirmed.

The statement added: “The £550k scheme will give motorists greater visibility and make it safer and easier for drivers, waiting either in Middleton Lane or Worms Lane, to spot gaps in approaching traffic before pulling out.

“A deceleration lane exiting the A259 onto Middleton Lane is being extended to slow traffic travelling westbound.

“Drainage ditches and pipes are also being improved to prevent water pooling on the road.

“The work is being carried out by West Sussex Highways and complements the new Bognor Regis to Littlehampton cycle path.

“The scheme will be completed by the end of April.”

