Missing two-year-old found in Littlehampton crop field

Police search teams were deployed to open countryside near Littlehampton yesterday to look for a missing two-year-old.

The boy went missing when he ran into a field of rape to look for a dog being walked by his father at just after 3pm on Sunday (May, 7), a police spokesperson said.

Despite being able to hear him for some time, he could not be found and the alarm was raised, the spokesperson said.

Around 50 police officers and staff were deployed to the scene off Rope Walk, to the south-west of town, close to the River Arun, according to the spokesperson.

They were joined by members of the public.

Inspector Gav Whitehouse, who led the search for the boy at the scene, said: “The search was hampered by the height of the crop, which meant that those looking for him were also unable to see each other.

“Shortly before 5pm the boy could be heard crying by a PCSO, but they could not see him.

“A police helicopter was directed to the area and spotted the boy using an infra-red camera, just 20 feet or so from the PCSO.

“He was reunited with his family and checked over by paramedics, but did not seem to be any the worse for wear following his ordeal.

“Indeed, I could hear him crying from some distance and that’s always a good sign!

“I would like to thank everyone who responded, including HM Coastguard and other emergency services and especially local members of the public who volunteered to help.” Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.