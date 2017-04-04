Missing teenager found ‘safe and well’

Police have confirmed that missing 14-year old Charlotte Brown has been found safe and well.

Charlotte went missing from Littlehampton on Tuesday, March 29, but was located on Sunday morning (April 2), according to police.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

