Missing man may be in West Sussex

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of a man who went missing from his home in Portsmouth.

Maciej Karasinski, 44, of Southsea, was reported missing to police at about 11am yesterday morning (Tuesday August 29).

Hampshire Police officers say they are now growing ‘increasingly concerned for his welfare’.

A spokesman said: “We believe he may be in the East Hampshire/West Sussex area, in a vehicle described as a white Vauxhall Astra van with the registration number HK10 GPO.”

Maciej is described as:

• white

• blond, straight hair

• of medium build

• wearing a black t-shirt with grey patches up the sides and the sleeves, and an olive-coloured pair of shorts

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference ‘44170334447’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.