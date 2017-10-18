Miss Bonfire ‘excited’ as society tells revellers to ‘celebrate safely’

Littlehampton Bonfire Society has told revellers to ‘celebrate safely’ ahead of the town’s festivities at the end of the month, and this year’s Miss Bonfire has been chosen.

Thousands are expected to attend the event on Saturday, October 28, which includes a procession that culminates in the fiery main spectacle.

Maisy Stanford, 15, was asked by organisers to be Miss Bonfire, and will be on hand to give out prizes for the fancy dress competition and will take her seat on a float during the procession.

She said: “I’m very excited to be a part of it. I just think it will be very interesting.”

Maisy, who goes to The Weald School in Billingshurst, has taken part in the celebrations for the last two years, having donned Tudor clothes for her first year.

Richard Cooper from Littlehampton Bonfire Society gave the following safety advice: “Local residents and spectators can help to make it a safe and enjoyable evening for everyone by following the simple advice in the safety leaflet which is being distributed with the Bonfire Night programmes.

“Residents and spectators must not attempt to park along the procession routes, which are subject to road closure orders. The emergency services have also requested that they park responsibly, allowing space for emergency vehicles to pass if necessary.” Arun District Council and Sussex Police will be towing vehicles that are illegally parked in roads subject to road closures. Parking bays in Sea Road will be closed all day and evening.

Mr Cooper asked revellers not to bring sparklers or alcohol with them, and said police may confiscate the latter. He also said people should not to fly drones over the procession, bonfire or fireworks.

Spectators should leave discarded torches on the floor as they may still be hot, and keep the water butts used to put out the torches litter-free. Although it might be tempting for nearby homeowners to open their windows to watch the procession, Mr Cooper advised them to keep them closed to prevent flying embers from getting inside.

Bystanders must not sit on the kerb or leave pushchairs in the road. Lost children will be taken to the St John Ambulance first aid point located in Banjo Road.

In the event of an emergency, follow the marshals’ instructions.

Timings of the evening are in the programme. Go to littlehamptonbonfiresociety.co.uk for stockists.