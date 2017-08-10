Miss A - a mystery West Sussex millionaire

A mystery EuroMillions winner, known only as Miss A from West Sussex, has become a millionaire without ever touching a ticket.

The lucky lady scooped the life-changing prize of £1,064,8201 in the EuroMillions Mega Week draw on Friday July 28 and is looking to book her own dream holiday with some of her winnings.

Miss A played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Miss A for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks she has become a millionaire! With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball. Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

Every week EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create four millionaires – two on Tuesday and two on Friday – but with special EuroMillions Mega Week draws, there are more guaranteed UK £1m prizes.