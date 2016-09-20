Mewsbrook Park Funday is a ‘roaring success’

Hundreds headed down to the Mewsbrook Park Funday, in Littlehampton on Saturday and helped raise £600 for ‘two brilliant, hardworking charities’.

The funday was hosted by Mewsbrook Park Cafe, situated in Mewsbrook Park in Hendon Avenue, Littlehampton, in aid of Chichester based charity, Cancerwise and Enable Me, a disability awareness charity in Littlehampton. The funday was originally set for August, but was postponed due to bad weather.

Disco Queen, Yvonne Flynn, 15, who opened the event

David Chace, 51, of New Road, Littlehampton, who has owned the cafe for five years, said the day was a roaring success.

He said: “It is so satisfying putting on these fundays as community groups and local businesses get involved in a glorious venue – which many don’t realise is here.”

Mr Chace has worked closely with Cancerwise’s fundraiser, Emma Neno-Tyler, previously the mayor of Littlehampton, since 2012, to put on the fundays and said it is not about raising loads of money, but raising awareness for two brilliant, hardworking charities.

Cancerwise comes as a very special charity for Ms Neno-Tyler, of The Winter Knoll, in Littlehampton, after being diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2011.

ks16000958-7 Litt Mewsbrook Fun Day phot kate Kiki Gallagher, ten with Ron.ks16000958-7 SUS-160919-151555008

The 39-year-old has recently had her five year all-clear result and has been fundraising for the charity since 2012.

She said: “The charity relies on people funding for them and doing these type of events – and people do not always know that the support is there.

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped out and came along to the funday.”

Highlights included a dog show, performances from the Outlaw Allstar Cheerleaders and Wonder Girls.

Carla Hornby with her cakes and Ivan Iliev with his home made sausage rolls

Due to the postponement of the funday, the classic car display is being held at the cafe this Saturday, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

