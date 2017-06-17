Memorial bench for Angmering community member unveiled

A memorial bench for a well known member of the Angmering community was unveiled in St Nicholas’ Garden earlier this month.

On Saturday, June 10, 25 members of the Baker family, some of whom had traveled from the Midlands or even further afield, joined together at the church to remember Leslie and Grace Baker.

The Baker family

During the simple ceremony, seven year old Charlie, a great grandson of Leslie and Grace, cut the ribbon on the bench. The Baker’s daughter Penny read two poems as the family was joined by more than 20 people from the village, who had come to witness the unveiling of the bench close to the Leslie Baker memorial tree in the north west corner of the garden.

Leslie and Grace Baker lived in Angmering for 54 years. Leslie moved to the village in 1955 to become headmaster of William Older’s School, now the library, and when the school closed in 1966 he became head of St Margaret’s C of E School. He finally retired in 1982. He was also a parish councillor for more than 30 years, and upon his retirement, he was made a freeman of the parish, the first person to receive this honour.

Both Leslie and Grace loved amateur dramatics and were members of the Rustington Players for many years.