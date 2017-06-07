Meet the Barnham DJ who’s tearing up the music scene from his bedroom

You might not have heard of Nathan Richards – but that could all be about to change.

The previously unknown DJ, who goes by the name Like Son, has landed a hugely successful hit with his debut release.

Nathan Richards - aka Like Son - in his bedroom where he made his massive song Freakin'

Freakin’ – created by Nathan in his bedroom of his mum’s home in Barnham – has been playing on Radio 1 and so far listened to more than 400,000 times on music streaming site Spotify.

He got his big break when legendary DJ Danny Howard unexpectedly played his track on his Radio 1 dance show and a record label heard it and signed him.

“Everything that’s happened still hasn’t sunk in, hearing the song on the radio still feels surreal.

I’m just living on Cloud 9 right now,” the 23-year-old said.

Nathan with his framed the Radio 1 Tweet showing his song Freakin' being played

Nathan enjoyed some musical success making dub-step with a friend at the age of 18, but after it ‘all fell apart’ he said work took over and music became just a hobby.

A change of jobs to Chichester Screwfix gave him more time to get back to what he loves, and after emailing his song Freakin’ to Danny Howard on January 28, he was amazed when, two days later, he played it on his Saturday night dance show.

“The amount of songs I churned out in my room that went nowhere and now this one is making some of the biggest names in the industry pay attention,” the former St Philip Howard pupil said.

His track continues to play on radio stations and at festivals and the number of streams is getting close to 500,000.

And the success of Freakin’ looks set to be just the start.

Nathan’s working on a host of new music and has teamed up with big names for his second single with the same label.

Listen to Like Son’s track Freakin’ in full by clicking here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.