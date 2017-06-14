Meet our reporter in Arundel!

Got a story you think should be in the paper? Keen to make your views heard?

Arundel readers will once again have a chance to come down and meet one of our reporters at our monthly reader surgery next week.

Previous reader surgeries have proved a big success, with Arundel residents coming down to chat to our reporter about a range of topics.

Michael Drummond will be working at Arundel Museum from 11am to 2pm on Thursday, June 15th and would love to meet readers who might have stories or views they think should be in the paper.

A table will be set up at Arundel Museum in Mill Road where Michael will be able to chat to any residents of Arundel and the surrounding area about any ideas for news stories they may have.

Members of the public with any queries can email michael.drummond@jpress.co.uk.