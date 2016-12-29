Medi4 team takes Christmas gifts to children in hospital

Staff from Medi4 Ambulance Services donned festive hats to deliver presents to children staying in hospital on Christmas Day.

Operations director Carl Penny, along with ambulance staff Ella, Phil, Matt and David, pushed their stretcher loaded with presents to Bluefin Ward and the children’s area in A&E at Worthing Hospital on Christmas morning.

Mr Penny said: “Medi4 Ambulance Services staff donated the presents to be given to Children in hospital over Christmas.”

Medi4 is based in Findon and operates patient transport across Sussex on behalf of Coperforma.

Mr Penny added: “We were given the time and support of Coperforma to deliver presents on Christmas morning. Thank you to all the staff at Medi4 for collecting the lovely presents and to the busy staff on Christmas Day at Worthing Hospital for letting us have so much fun giving away presents to the children and for seeing such big smiles.”

