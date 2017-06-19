Mayor leads minute’s silence for tower fire victims

Worthing’s mayor led a minute’s silence this morning to remember those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in London.

The silence took place at at 11am today outside Worthing Town Hall and The Shoreham Centre.

Mayor of Worthing Alex Harman, who led the silence at the Town Hall, said: “It is with great sadness that we come together here today to remember with a minute’s silence those who have lost their lives, those who have lost their homes and those who were critically injured in the Grenfell Tower fire.

“We also commend those in the emergency and health services who have been unflinching in their professionalism at this time, and also the local community who rallied together to help all those who have been affected by this terrible tragedy.”

In Shoreham, Adur District Council vice-chairman Joss Loader said: “The whole nation has been shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic events at the Grenfell Tower on Wednesday.

“People went to bed as normal on Tuesday evening and, in the space of just a few hours, hundreds of lives were ripped apart and will never be the same again. Some still face an agonising wait for their loved ones’ fate to be confirmed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their lives, their grieving relatives and those who have lost their homes and possessions in such a traumatic way.”