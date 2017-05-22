May fair and plant sale raises funds for Littlehampton bonfire

More than 250 visitors turned up to support the Littlehampton Bonfire Society’s May Fair and Plant Sale, which was held at the Littlehampton Girlguiding Centre in Duke Street.

The event raised a total of £2,776.20, which will go towards the costs of the society’s Traditional Bonfire Celebrations in October.

The ribbon cutting

A variety of stalls included home made cakes, books, and a plant stall supplied with donated plants from local nurseries.

Rachel Stanford, society membership secretary, said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who came along to support the fair and also all the local businesses and individuals who contributed money towards the BBQ, raffle prizes and other goods for sale. We are particularly grateful to the local nurseries who so generously donated plants for sale. We are particularly grateful to the local nurseries who so generously donated plants for sale and the local attractions for donated tickets and meals. We are very pleased to have raised such a good amount this year. This is the best total, we have had in the past 23 years!”

