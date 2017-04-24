Marathon effort for heart charity

Among the 400 runners taking on the London Marathon for the British Heart Foundation was Rustington man Nick Hutcherson.

He chose the charity because heart disease has affected both his parents.

Having taken up running only four years ago, Nick finished in an impressive three hours 40 minutes.

“Running the London Marathon was such an incredible experience,” he said.

“The atmosphere on the day was fantastic and I’m so proud to have been running for the BHF. Knowing that I was running for such a great cause, raising money for their vital research, really spurred me on to the finish line.

“Hopefully the money I raise will help make a difference to the millions of people in the UK living with heart and circulatory disease.”

His dad David passed away eight years ago, aged 63, from heart problems caused by an enlarged heart.

His mum Jane, 71, is one of just a few people in the UK to suffer from a self-corrected transfiguration of the heart and she had her heart valve replaced just a year ago.

The marathon has raised more than £500,000 for the BHF.

Shonali Rodrigues, head of events, said: “Without the dedication and commitment of people like Nick, we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at Littlehampton Gazette Facebook

3 Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.