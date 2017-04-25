Mangled phone box is finally fixed

A mangled phone box in Angmering has finally being fixed.

The payphone on Arundel Road in Angmering, near the junction with Station Road, has been an eyesore in the village since it was damaged last year – and residents have been emailing BT for months asking for it to be fixed.

And finally, the phone company replaced the box yesterday.

Residents have been told that an engineer will visit next week to activate the telephone.

A BT spokesman said: “We will arrange for the kiosk to be back in service as soon as possible.

“Members of the public are able to email BT Payphones if they see a payphone in need of maintenance at Customer.serv.payphones@bt.com.”

