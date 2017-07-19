Love Festival is a roaring success

This year’s Love Festival in Littlehampton was a roaring success.

The annual festival, held in Caffyn’s Field, brings together musical and artistic talents across the south coast.

Festivalgoers on Saturday. Picture: Andy T Lee

Hundreds gathered at the festival on Saturday, to enjoy live music, live performances, live art, and much more.

The free festival, which is now in its fifth year, runs as part of Littlehampton Arts Week and supports community organisations.

It is hosted by Littlehampton’s Organisation of Community Arts, a non-profit arts organisation, run by a dedicated group of volunteers, most of whom are artists, who are keen to not only see Littlehampton grow and develop, but to help develop the south coast arts programme.

Staci Mendoza-Quinn, organiser of Littlehampton’s Organisation Of Community Arts, said: “The festival was a huge success thanks to all the support we received from businesses such as: The Littlehampton Town Traders Partnership, Ockenden’s LTD, L. Guess, Harbour Park, Look & Sea Centre, Bay Studio, Coastal Fire Systems and Littlehampton Tyres & Exhausts.

People at the festival. Picture: David Bourne

“The service providers of the festival, who have been with us from the beginning, with their expert advice and knowledge do need to be applauded as they have worked very hard with us in making the festival a celebrated annual event: Concept Audio, The Rox, Rumshack Events, Sussex Toilets, along with Carousel Amusements and Castle Catering and Circus Seen CiC.

“These are providers who together with their families, some three generations and growing, have worked with us to make the love better each year for the community to enjoy.

“The festival was also made possible with support from Littlehampton Town Council, Arun District Council, along with West Sussex County Council and The Sussex Community Foundation and Tesco’s Bags of Help.

“One of our favourite aspects of the festival is the community stall area, as it brings together many other organisations, clubs and charities in one area for the public to visit and discover all the other wonderful public services which are available in the town.

A performer at the festival. Picture: Andy T Lee

“The highlight for us this year was the wonderful sculptures Joe Gisbey and his team created by Arun Churches, as they symbolised exactly the very thing the Love Festival is all about, the heart for the love and the cross for the faith, the faith that life is a beautiful adventure when shared.”

The festival was officially opened by councillor Ian Buckland, who has supported the festival since it first started.

Its motto this year was ‘Keep the Green Clean’ – to raise awareness about keeping the town’s parks and green spaces usable for the whole community.

