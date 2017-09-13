Local business leaders ‘not convinced’ by PCSO changes

Local business leaders said they were ‘not convinced’ by the changing role of PCSOs after a meeting with police bosses.

At a public meeting on Tuesday, September 5, Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne told residents the force ‘wasn’t in the 20th century anymore’ after repeated calls for a return to old-fashioned policing by angry residents.

Inspector Marc Clothier, police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne and deputy town mayor James Walsh

Among them were members of the business community, who called for PCSOs to patrol the town centre again.

Simon Vickers is chairman of the Littlehampton Traders Partnership and runs Arun Furnishers in Beach Road, Littlehampton.

While he said it was ‘very encouraging’ that Mr Clothier and Mrs Bourne came to the meeting, he was ‘not convinced’ progress has been made on the police’s response to anti-social behaviour.

He said: “We want that police presence. The low level crime – street drinking, theft, anti-social behaviour – is now more obvious, whereas when a police officer was there they were much better behaved.

“It makes our town look like not a very nice place to visit.”

He praised the business wardens, which are jointly-funded by the Home Office and the Southern Co-operative to improve security.

While their powers have been increased, they cannot arrest people, and Simon felt they should not be a substitute for a police officer.

At the public meeting, he cited a recent incident where a suspected thief was detained by a business warden for almost two hours before police came to arrest her.

Arun District Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Marc Clothier explained at the meeting that PCSOs are no longer assigned to an area and are instead sent to crime hotspots when and where they are needed.

This is part of a larger restructuring of Sussex Police in the face of budget constrictions and the rise of cyber crime.

Tyndall Jones is a co-ordinator of the town’s Shopwatch scheme and has worked at David O Jones Sports in High Street, Littlehampton for 50 years.

He said: “We feel we are being muted a bit. We knew the cavalry would come if there was a shoplifter, but now there is no guarantee.”

He described the removal of permanent PSCOs from the town centre as a ‘retrograde step’: “It is very hard to prove a negative. If the PCSO on patrol is doing their job right, they do themselves out of a job.”

He sympathised with the police’s predicament: “They are woefully stretched and there are lots of new crimes which are tying up terrific resources, but my feeling is that the old-fashioned crimes are still happening and the police have moved away from dealing with basic law and order which affects the majority of people.”

Simon said it was a ‘core minority’ of offenders who were a problem – and that shop owners ‘cannot wait’ for banning orders to be put in place for these repeat offenders, with discussions underway with Arun District Council. He praised the efforts of the council, and Littlehampton Town Council, to help sort out their issues.