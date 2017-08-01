LIVE - GLORIOUS GOODWOOD: Drama for The Queen... and Atzeni is king

The wait is over ... the 2017 Qatar Goodwood Festival is here. And what a dramatic day it was to kick off the week.

Five days of top-class racing action is under way on the Downs and the week started with a bang as the newly-upgraded Group 1 Qatar Goodwood Cup was staged on the Tuesday after being switched from Thursday.

There was the most dramatic of starts to the week when the result of the opening race was overturned in a stewards' inquiry - to the delight of The Queen.

Dark Red, a 12/1 starter ridden by Oisin Murphy for Ed Dunlop, drifted towards the end of a thrilling Matchbrook Betting Exchange Handicap and although he passed the post first, an inquiry lasting around 15 minutes decided he had interfered with Adam Kirby on Fabricate, owned by The Queen, who was handed the victory.

The 20/1 shot is trained by Michael Bell - a great start to the day for the man who handles Big Orange. Jim Crowley was third on Khairaat.

Bell said: "I'm delighted for The Queen. This horse has been a real trial for us to keep right and credit to my team at home. I spoke to The Queen this morning, and said going downhill might be an issue for him, but I said 'Ma'am, the ground is going to be lovely for him'.

"Adam has given him a lovely ride and he is a very experienced jockey who was sure he would get the race and I am glad the stewards agreed with him. The stewards have taken the view he was coming with a winning run and was knocked off his stride."

The familiar colours of Frankel were first past the post in the Group 2 Qatar Vintage Stakes, a prime contest for two-year-olds, as the Prince Khalid Abdullah-owned Expert Eye, won handsomely under Andrea Atzeni after going off 7/4 favourite, with Godolphin's Zaman (William Buick) well back in second.

Expert Eye trainer Sir Michael Stoute could not hide his delight at what was his 181st Goodwood winner, and his 76th at Glorious and said: "He's an exciting horse, and while I don't know where we will go next we'll be ambitious. I'd like to go the next step before talking about Classics.

"We've only run 10 of our two-year-olds and there may be others who are better than him, but I don't know. He's very mature and strong, and will certainly get a mile. Ryan [Moore] has ridden him since Newbury, and he was impressed with him then and since. We came here hoping to win and he did it very easily.

"It's the beginning of August in his two-year-old season, but he ticks a lot of boxes because he's well balanced and well made, and with a good mind. He's still a baby. I'm excited about him - he's brimful of promise."

There was a shock in the Group 2 Qatar Lennox Stakes as the David Simcock-trained Breton Rock came in at 50/1 for Atzeni's second straight win.

Atzeni then completed a quickfire treble in fine style by carrying John Gosden's Stradivarius to a hard-earned Qatar Goodwood Cup victory over Big Orange (see separate story on this site).

