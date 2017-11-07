Littlehampton will remember fallen heroes of First World War

The fallen heroes of the First World War will be remembered at remembrance events in Littlehampton and beyond.

Memorial services will be taking place across the Arun district on Remembrance Sunday to mark the end of fighting in the First World War, and will be attended by dignitaries including councillors from Arun District Council.

In Littlehampton, there will be a march from the town clock in the precinct at 10.30am to Littlehampton War Memorial at 10.45am, arriving at St Mary’s Church at 10.55am for a service at 11am.

In Angmering, St Margaret’s Church will host a service at 10.50am, with an event at Angmering War Memorial in The Square at 12.10pm. At 10.45am, Arundel War Memorial will host a service, and East Preston will remember the fallen at its war memorial at 10.15am, with a march to St Mary’s Church in East Preston at 10.45am.

Ferring’s service is at Ferring War Memorial, Ferring Street at 10.45am, with roads closed until 11.30am.

Ford will remember at the Memorial Garden in Yapton Road, Ford on Sunday at 12.30pm, and Kingston’s service at the Kingston War Memorial in Kingston Lane will take place at 12.30pm.

Rustington’s services are at St Peter and St Paul Church, Rustington, at 9.45am, and the war memorial in Lynch Gate at 10.40am.