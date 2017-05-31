Littlehampton summer fair to raise funds for CancerWise

A charity summer fair in Littlehampton is set to be held in aid of Chichester based CancerWise.

It will be held this Sunday from 11am until 5pm at The Sportsman Sports and Social Club, on St Floras Road.

The summer fair will feature a full day of entertainment for all the family including performances from Outlaw All Star Cheerleaders, Star Ignited Performance Academy, Rockabubz,

The Wonder Girls. There will also be live bands, singers and Studio One Disco compering the day.

A facepainter, fair rides, a bouncy castle, stalls, inflatable soccer darts, local groups, a BBQ and a licensed bar will also be available. Entrance is free and the day is open to everyone.

CancerWise aspires to be an enabling, compassionate community for people with cancer and those who care for them.

The drop-in Support Centre is based in Chichester but it offers support and information to anyone in Arun, West Sussex and South East Hampshire who is concerned about cancer - not only those who are patients but also family members and carers.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.