Littlehampton set for Pizza Hut despite objections

Pizza Hut is poised to open in Littlehampton after plans to convert an empty shop into a takeaway were approved despite concern over ‘irritating’ mopeds.

Franchisee Naomi Godfrey gathered 59 signatures in support of her plans for the Beach Road shop.

But she faced objections from Littlehampton Town Council , traders and Arun District Council’s economic development team in relation to disturbance from delivery mopeds.

Town, district and county councillor Ian Buckland told the development control committee last Wednesday: “There is better places for this operation. Traders have complained and objected and I would ask committee members to listen to what traders have said.”

The property backs onto Evans Gardens, with six mopeds to be stored at the rear.

Council planners said planning permission would be conditional on preventing mopeds being started and driven in the courtyard.

But Staci Mendoza-Quinn, who has owned an art gallery in Evans Gardens for 26 years, questioned whether the condition would be enforced.

Mr Buckland warned Pizza Hut would face opposition from the owner of the courtyard, who he said had refused to allow access for the new business.

Councillor Elaine Stainton said residents – either to the rear of the property or in Beach Road – should not have to suffer the ‘irritating’ sound of mopeds starting.

But councillor Colin Oliver-Redgate said the franchisee would not risk her six-figure investment by allowing disruption.

The committee approved the plans by eight votes to three, with one abstention.