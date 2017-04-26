Littlehampton’s great and good given awards for dedication

The great and the good of Littlehampton were out in force to collect awards for their dedication to the town.

The Littlehampton Town Council Merit Awards are given out every year to recognise people and groups who contribute to the town.

I’m not good at public speaking, but this has taken me by great surprise and it is a great honour Josephine King, 100

This year, they were handed out at a town council meeting last Thursday.

Winners included 100-year-old Josephine King, who was recognised for her 26 years of work for the Littlehampton Ambulance Car Service.

Upon receiving her award, she said: “I’m not good at public speaking, but this has taken me by great surprise and it is a great honour.

“I would like to thank everybody for doing it for me. I’m overwhelmed.”

Staci Mendoza-Quinn was honoured for actively supporting arts events and her work in the Littlehampton Organisation of Contemporary Arts.

Town mayor Ian Buckland, who will be stepping down from the post on May 18, said Ms Mendoza-Quinn had ‘put Littlehampton on the map’.

He also spoke highly of Brian Osborne, who was recognised for 50 years of support for young people through the Littlehampton Sea Cadets Group. Mr Osborne said: “It is a great honour to take this award for the unit. We will continue on with the cadets and you will see us around the town.”

The Littlehampton Players Operatic Society were recognised for putting on shows in the town for 60 years. The Arundel and Littlehampton District Scout Band was given an award for promoting the town on a national and global level for 30 years.

The final award was presented to John and Pat from Dreams of Social Happiness, known in the town as DOSH.

A new age kurling club, the group gives elderly people a social lifeline. Mr Buckland said: “They engage with the elderly, the lonely, the frail, people that are left behind closed doors to live their lives in silence and loneliness, and bring them out into society where they can make friends and have a good time.”

Speaking after the awards, deputy mayor, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, paid tribute to the winners.

He said: “The community spirit in Littlehampton is astounding and together it has achieved so much for the benefit of everyone.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.