Littlehampton RNLI midnight search

The volunteer crew at Littlehampton lifeboat was called out just before midnight on Saturday (September 10) after an alarm was raised about a female in the sea.

The crew was paged at 11.44pm, reporting there was a female in the sea.

Ten minutes later, the RNLI station’s D class lifeboat, Ray of Hope, was launched and headed out to the reported location in the sea, opposite Littlehampton Leisure Centre in Sea Road.

On arrival at the scene the crew commenced the search close to the water’s edge, along with a police helicopter also in attendance.

At 12.09am, a request was made for Littlehampton’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, Renée Sherman, to launch and assist in a more extensive search for the reported casualty.

Following further information from the coastguard, both lifeboats undertook a wider search of the area.

At 1.39am on Sunday (September 11) it was decided that the search had proved inconclusive and was therefore terminated. Both lifeboats were stood down and they returned to the lifeboat station where they were made ready for service.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.