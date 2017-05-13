Littlehampton May fair and plant sale set to raise funds

The Littlehampton Bonfire Society May Fair is set to celebrate its 23rd anniversary at this year’s fair and plant sale event.

Holly Davie, Miss Bonfire, and Littlehampton Bonfire Society chairman Allan Alderton, are set to open the fair on May 13. It will take place at the Littlehampton Girlguiding Centre on Duke Street, Littlehampton on Saturday May 13, kicking off at 12noon. Fair admission is free.

New stalls are set to include a BBQ as well as a silent auction, which offers the chance to bid on tickets to local attractions. The fair will feature a plant stall, homemade cakes, books, bric a brac, tombolas, and a bumper raffle, together with the chance to win a shopping trolley full of groceries.

£1,806 was raised in 2016 to go towards the costs of the society’s Traditional Bonfire Celebrations. Last year’s total profit helped bring the total raised at the annual fair, since the first event was held in 1995, to £25,500. The organisers are now appealing for support from the public and local businesses. All proceeds will be going towards the cost of staging the celebrations, set to take place this year on Saturday, October 28. This event will in turn benefit local charities. Donations of goods for sale and raffle prizes are still needed.

To contribute, email littlehamptonbonfiresociety @hotmail.co.uk or telephone 01903 713146 to arrange collection. Alternatively items may be delivered to Tyndall Jones at David O Jones Sports, in High Street, Littlehampton.

