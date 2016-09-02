Littlehampton lifeboat assists drifting vessel

The Littlehampton RNLI was called to assist a drifting leisure craft yesterday afternoon.

Littlehampton RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and volunteer crew launched at 2.42pm on Thursday 1 September following a call from the coastguard, who had received a VHF radio call from a crew member of a leisure craft.

The boat had broken down and was drifting one mile south west of the harbour entrance.

The lifeboat headed out in good weather conditions towards the reported location.

During the journey the lifeboat crew were advised that the casualty’s engine had been restarted. The lifeboat located the leisure craft and escorted it back to the harbour where it was returned safely to its mooring.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 3.08pm and was refuelled and made ready for service.

