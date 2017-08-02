Little Explorers celebrate end of term

Children and staff from Little Explorers Preschool dressed up to celebrate their end of term party.

Tracy Howman, who manages the Rustington preschool, said: “It’s always an emotional day saying goodbye to children that will be starting school in September but it was especially sad as they also said goodbye to Mrs Pippa Myerscough. Pippa has been a devoted manager of Little Explorers for many years and has now decided to move onto pastures new. The new manager of the preschool is Tracy Howman who has worked alongside Pippa for over ten years.”

Little Explorers Preschool has two settings located within the Woodlands Centre in Rustington. They provide high quality care and education for children from two to four years and are open term time only. They can be contacted on 07774909369.

