Lions Club hosts Senior Citizens Luncheon

Littlehampton District Lions Club has held its Annual Senior Citizens Luncheon at the Woodlands Centre in Rustington.

The event, held on August 5, was attended by 90 local residents who were welcomed by Lion president John Taylor and his wife and were treated to a three course lunch, followed by an afternoon of entertainment with a vocalist, Ralph Bailey, a bingo session and a raffle.

Special guests were Jamie Bennett, chairman of Rustington Parish Council and Billy Blanchard-Cooper, town mayor of Littlehampton, who both helped by running the raffle.

John Taylor, Lion president, said: “The afternoon was thoroughly enjoyed by all the guests and it is fitting that in the 100th Anniversary Year of the formation of Lions Clubs, the Littlehampton Club was able to stage such a successful ‘Service to the Community’ event.”

