Lifeboats called out to reports of dog rescue

There was a happy ending for an RNLI callout following reports four teenagers were in the sea trying to get their dog back.

Both Littlehampton RNLI lifeboats Atlantic 85 Renée Sherman and D Class Ray of Hope and volunteer crews launched at 4.22pm on Saturday, June 17 in response to a 999 call from a member of the public.

The lifeboats headed out in fine weather conditions towards the reported scene, five hundred yards from Rustington foreshore. On arrival, it was confirmed that the four female teenagers and the dog were safely accounted for, therefore both lifeboats were stood down and returned to the station at 4.50pm, where they were made ready for service.

Laura Robinson, Deputy Launching Authority at Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station, said: “It appears on this occasion a member of the public was genuinely concerned for the welfare of the four teenagers and the dog.

“If people do see something and have good reason to think someone may be in difficulty, we would always urge them to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Although it turned out that we were not needed, we would rather launch in good faith and find that people are not in harm’s way, then not launch and see a tragedy unfold.”