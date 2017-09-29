Lifeboat crew called to rescue female in the sea

The volunteers crew from the Littlehampton lifeboat was called to rescue a female in the sea, according to a spokesman.

On Wednesday (September 27), the coastguard called for lifeboat assistance at 1.29pm after reports that a woman was in the sea.

A spokesman for the Littlehampton lifeboat said: “The RNLI station’s D Class lifeboat Ray of Hope and volunteer crew launched eight minutes later and headed out to the reported location, Banjo Groyne, just west of East Beach cafe, opposite Banjo Road car park.

“On arrival at the scene the crew commenced the search close to the water’s edge, but proved inconclusive.

“The crew made contact with the police and were informed that the casualty was safely ashore in the hands of the police.

“The lifeboat was requested to stand down by the UK Coastguard and it returned to the station at 2.55pm where it was refuelled and made ready for service.”