Lifeboat and helicopter sent to rescue person in the water

A lifeboat was on route to a broken down vessel on Saturday when it had to divert when crew received a report of a person in the water.

Littlehampton’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat Renée Sherman and volunteer crew were already out at sea responding to a 999 call from a member of the public at 9.58am on Saturday 24 June.

The call reported that a leisure craft with two men onboard appeared to have broken down a quarter of a mile south east of the harbour entrance.

During the journey to the scene the lifeboat received a report that there was a person in the water, just off the shore at Sea Lane, Ferring.

Following a conversation between the lifeboat and the UK Coastguard the lifeboat was diverted.

Both Shoreham lifeboats had also launched to assist in the rescue along with a coastguard helicopter that had been scrambled.

On arrival at the scene it was confirmed that the person had been recovered from the water and was in the care of the paramedics and police.

Both Shoreham lifeboats were stood down and returned to their station and the helicopter returned to its base.

Littlehampton lifeboat returned to its initial task of assisting the broken-down leisure craft.

The boat had remained at anchor at the original location.

The lifeboat crew rigged up a tow line and the casualty was towed back to Littlehampton Harbour, where it was safely secured alongside Town Quay.