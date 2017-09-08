Lib Dems cement control of town council with by-election wins

The Liberal Democrats have cemented their control of Littlehampton Town Council with two by-election wins.

A by-election was held yesterday to fill vacant positions for the River and Wick wards. Chris Blanchard-Cooper was made the River ward councillor with 470 votes, beating Labour candidate Sarah Green into second place with 375 votes.

Tracey Baker became Wick ward councillor with 126 votes, with Labour’s George O’Neill coming second with 117 votes.

On Facebook, Chris, who is the mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper’s husband, said: “I am pleased that I can announce that after much hard work, with much support from family, friends and the Lib Dem team (especially Dan Purchese for running the campaign) I have won the River Ward seat on Littlehampton Town Council.

“I would also like to congratulate my colleague Tracey Baker who has also successfully won her seat for Wick Ward.

“Many thanks once again to everyone who has helped us to achieve this.”

According to the town council website, there are now eight Lib Dem councillors, three Labour councillors, three Conservative councillors and one independent councillor.

Councillor Derrick Chester tweeted to say: “Congratulations to the Liberal Democrats on taking control of Littlehampton Town Council as a result of tonight’s parish by–elections.”