Less than one in five children exercising daily

Only 16 per cent children in the south rast of England are doing physical activity every day, according to a recent study.

New research published by Premier Sport alarmingly revealed that only 16 per cent of children in the South East of England are doing physical activity every day, and that over half of parents are worried about obesity levels in children.

The study found more than 58 per cent of parents in the South East think that children should be properly fitness tested in schools. Additionally two thirds believe their children would benefit from more education around fitness in school.

Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew, said: “It doesn’t seem right that we regularly measure numeracy and literacy skills in school children but we don’t regularly measure something that could potentially kill them!

This has to change if we’re to curb the alarming rates of inactivity in our children.”

ukactive Chair Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, said: “We know that today’s youth are the least active generation ever, so it’s vital that we intensify our efforts to embed a minimum of one hour of physical activity into their daily routines.

“Central to this should be the nationwide rollout of fitness measurement programmes for primary school children that are conducted in a way that is fun and enjoyable for kids.

Chief Executive of Premier Sport, David Batch, said: “The research proves that there is a nationwide need for further education and investment in to our children’s fitness to create a year round approach to activity. Using meaningful and measurable interventions, in schools, to drive improvement will lead to a healthier understanding and natural step towards tackling underage obesity and inactivity.”

