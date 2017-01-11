Leading ballet designer dies

A leading figure in British theatre design from Littlehampton has died.

Peter Farmer was a painter who worked extensively in ballet, designing sets and costumes with The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet, as well as other major international ballet companies.

Born in 1941, Mr Farmer began his career with The Royal Ballet, designing the 1971 production of Giselle. Among his other credits was Homage to The Queen in 2006, a ballet to celebrate Elizabeth’s 80th birthday.

Kevin O’Hare, director of The Royal Ballet, said: ‘His artistry, theatricality and wonderful humour will be missed by us all.’

Mr Farmer died in Worthing Hospital.

The Royal Ballet’s performance of The Sleeping Beauty on January 3 was dedicated to Mr Farmer’s memory.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.