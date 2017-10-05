Launch event for new travel retail site

Rustington is now home to the county’s first high street retail site for national online bespoke cruise company, Fusion Holidays.

Founded in November 2013 by Harry Lightfoot and Steve Cheal, who have over 15 years experience in the travel and incentive industry, Fusion Holidays began with a firm focus on large group holidays. Combining their varied industry knowledge. the duo wanted Fusion Holidays to be a true independent travel business that offered the very best the industry was able to offer, while providing impartial advise to customers.

Since 2013 Fusion Holidays have created, booked, managed, and when required, escorted a large number of innovative theme cruises, once in a lifetime adventures, as well as industry leading ocean and river cruises. Working with all the leading brands, including Saga, P&O, Cunard, MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity, their ability to offer impartial advice and create bespoke travel experiences meant that their reputation spread quickly, with many clients and guests asking Fusion Holidays to create packages for family groups.

Harry said: “Due to customer feedback and demand we decided to set up our own retail store. Having been office based in Worthing, when the opportunity arose to grow the Fusion Holidays brand into the retail sector and open our first retail store in Rustington, we decided that the time and location were right. Fusion Holidays are proud to be a local business with a national profile.”

Following their expansion Fusion Holidays are ready to welcome new clients, holiday makers and cruisers to both their new retail store and updated website.

As Fusion Holidays are not tied exclusively to any single cruise line or operator they are able to create exactly what clients need, whether that is a dream family holiday for a special occasion or a corporate event for over three hundred guests.

To coincide with the launch of the new retail store Fusion Holidays have taken the opportunity to launch a brand-new website, designed firmly with the customer in mind. The new website is easy to use and provides all key information in one place.

Fusion Holidays will be hosting a grand opening day on Saturday, October 7. Customers are invited to come along for a celebratory glass of prosecco, with special guest cllr Jamie Bennett, who will be officially opening the store at 11am. To celebrate, Fusion Holidays will have some exclusive and tempting travel offers, along with special travel money rates for all customers.To find out more about Fusion Holidays, visit the team Monday to Saturday, 9 am – 5 pm at 25 Church Road, Rustington, telephone 01903 694322, visit www.fusionholidays.co.uk and follow the company on Facebook @FusionHolidays.