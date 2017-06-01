Knitters work with hospital to comfort cancer patients

A group of Littlehampton knitters are providing comfort for cancer patients at Worthing Hospital by making them specially-designed hats.

The Arcade Knitters have reached a deal with the hospital to supply chemotherapy patients with seamless knitted hats and washcloths, both made with cotton soft yarn, which will not irritate their sensitive skin.

Recently, the group donated thousands of knitted hats for Innocent smoothie bottles. Click here to read more.

To join in and donate, contact group member Diana Wade on 01903 776 791. The group is also looking for donations of knitted hats for premature and newborn babies.