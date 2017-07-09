Kind acts on world travels documented in new book

In seven months of travelling, James Markey encountered nothing but warmth, generosity and kindness.

He had quit his job in Littlehampton and set off to travel the world as he had never been far before.

“I was blown away,” he said. “This wasn’t the world that I read about in the news but this is the world that I found myself in.”

Kind acts included a child offering James a doughnut in Australia because he thought he was homeless.

James, who used to work at Iceland in Littlehampton, has written a book about his experiences to raise money for charity.

A Leap of Faith and 77 Kind Acts Across all 7 Continents was published on Friday, with the profits going to the Lullaby Trust and the Down’s Syndrome Association.

It costs £10 paperback but the Kindle version is free and anyone can donate at www.jpmarkey.co.uk/media/?pg=77kindacts.