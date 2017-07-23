Keystone Centre transformation begins

Volunteers have been working to transform The Keystone Centre in Wick.

The centre’s management committee is working to improve the facilities and a refurbishment project called Creating Brighter Futures has been launched with the help of Arun Community Church.

Sarah Beardall, left, and Ella Harwood DM17735761a

The set the ball rolling, 45 staff from The Body Shop painted the inside of the Eldon Way centre, on Wednesday, with materials provided by Wickes and Jewson.

Mike Northeast, chairman of the committee, said: “This is absolutely great. This is exactly the type of project we want, local companies getting involved with a good cause in the area.

“It is bringing it up to date. Children want things to look modern and to look nice and clean and tidy. The kids have always told us they want it to look fresh because everybody likes going to new places.

“This is the type of things we want to see. As we are getting more and more houses in Littlehampton, there is going to be more and more pressure on places like this. If people don’t come along and support them, we could be close to losing places like this.”

The centre is a base for youth work within the community and Mike has been on the management committee for 20-odd years.

Creating Brighter Futures aims to bring it up to date, creating an inspirational space for young people.

Keystone Youth Centre, which runs from 7pm to 9pm on Fridays, is a partnership between The Keystone Centre and Arun Community Church, funded by West Sussex Think Family.

Andy Gill, a Keystone committee member and community development leader at Arun Community Church, said: “We are wanting to make the centre a bit more appealing to young people.

“Arun Community Church delivers a lot of youth work and has aspirations to use the centre more. We really want the centre to be a home away from home for young people.

“This is the first phase of the project, to make this place more appropriate for young people today.

“Over the years, it has been sued a few times a week. We want this to be more of a hub for youth work. There is a need here. The things we already run are popular but we would like to run more.”

The commitee is looking for a treasurer and asks anybody who is good with figures and has a bit of time on their hands to get in touch.

The Keystone Centre will be having a youth drop in on Friday, August 4, from 2pm to 5pm, as part of Wick Week. Fun activities for 11 to 17-year-olds will include arts, water activities, games, cooking, inflatables and a barbecue. Entrance is 50p.