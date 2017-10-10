Kayakers rescued by lifeboats over busy weekend

It was a busy weekend for the lifeboats last weekend, with crews called out three times.

At 2.22pm on Saturday Littlehampton RNLI’s Atlantic 85 Renée Sherman lifeboat was sent to help search for a kayakers who were in difficulty two and a half miles west of the harbour entrance.

At the scene two were quickly found and taken ashore. A further fifteen casualties were found by the UK Coastguard.

The next day the RNLI were called out at 10.32am after a report of a dog stranded on the shingle beach.

On arrival the dog had been recovered by its owner and both were safely ashore.

The second call on Sunday was at 8.33pm to tow a leisure craft that had broken down just off Lancing

The boat was towed back to Littlehampton Harbour and was safely secured alongside the Harbour Board’s Visitors mooring.

The lifeboat returned to the station at 9.45pm.