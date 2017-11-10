Katie Price to host gym class in Rustington tomorrow

A Rustington gym will be getting a celebrity guest tomorrow, as Katie Price is to host a spinathon.

Ms Price is raising awarness for the British Lung Foundation and will be appearing at Lanes Health Club in Rustington.

This comes after her mother Amy was recently diagnosed with the incurable lung disease Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

IPF is a lung condition with no known cause or cure, which is responsible for one in every 100 deaths in the UK.

Ms Price said: “My mum means the world to us. The news of her diagnosis was a shock but we are determined to fight IPF together as a family.

“One in five people in the UK are affected by lung disease and millions more are at risk.

“I’m supporting the British Lung Foundation so we can raise as much needed funds and awareness, for every single one of them.”

The spinathon takes place between 2pm and 5pm tomororow.