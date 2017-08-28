Joy as princesses help out crime-hit nursery

Disney princesses used their magic yesterday to help raise funds for a nursery that was hit by a break-in earlier this year.

Children at Ladybirds Nursery School in Littlehampton were left upset when a thief broke in and stole pocket money they had donated to a campaign to buy a minibus.

But a fun day at Wick Football Club yesterday helped put smiles on their faces and raised vital funds for the minibus.

Organiser Siobhan O’Hara, whose daughter goes to the nursery, said: “It was really busy, everywhere you looked it was just full of kids and people.

“The atmosphere was great, the children absolutely loved it.”

Siobhan said people were aware of the sad circumstances behind the event, but were determined to have a good time for a good cause anyway.

Cinderalla and Snow White bring their magic to the fundraiser

The event also featured performances from CircusSeen, and kids and adults alike were able to try their hand at fun-filled circus activities.

Children also got to enjoy face painting and a bouncy castle.

A highlight for the younger guests was a visit from Disney princesses Snow White and Cinderella, along with characters from the dog-related cartoon PAW Patrol.

Overall the fun day raised £725, a big chunk of the £8,000 needed for the minibus.

Siobhan is now looking ahead and planning the next big fundraiser to get closer to the target.

Looking back at the theft of the collection tin, Siobhan said: “It clearly says on the lid what it was for and they still had the audacity to take it.

“My son, daughter and a lot of the children were putting in their pocket money.”

She added: “It’s just cruel.”

Sarah Eaton, who runs the Linden Park nursery, found out about the break in when she arrived at work: “We came in and realised we had got broken into.

“We had to close for the day as well, so the children missed out on their sessions.”

For more information about the minibus campaign, or to donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/minibus-and-equipment-fund.