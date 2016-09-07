Jobs at risk as town centre bank to close

The Co-operative Bank in Worthing is closing its doors, with three jobs at risk.

The branch in Chapel Road will shut for the final time on November 30 at 1.30pm.

Distribution director Heather Lauder said the closure is part of a drive ‘to turn the bank around’ by making it more efficient.

She said: “Although decisions such as this are never easy, continuing to reduce our costs is necessary as we seek to build a sustainable business for the future.”

Customers have been written to advising them of the options available.

A Co-op spokesperson said there are three roles at risk of redundancy at the Worthing branch with ‘no redeployment option’ due to where the branch is based.

Sharon Clarke, town centre manager, said she would be ‘sorry to see them go’ but that the current shop vacancy rate was still below the national average.

“At the moment our vacancy rate is just below eight per cent. The national rate is 10.5 per cent. Our town centre goes from Heene Road to the Splashpoint Centre and currently we have 40 vacancies in that area, and 20 of these are under offer. If we don’t lose any more then our vacancy rate will be 4.5 per cent.

“There is no guarantee it will happen but they are under offer and there is certainly demand for the town which is positive.”

